Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.
- On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.
- On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $2,657,400.90.
- On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50.
- On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00.
Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $104.84. 10,084,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,194. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
Featured Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.