Michelle Zatlyn Sells 33,330 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,440,989.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $3,491,317.50.

On Thursday, May 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,709,729.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $2,657,400.90.

On Friday, April 16th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,489,577.50.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,350 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $2,536,601.00.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $104.84. 10,084,251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,194. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.62 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $109.98.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $138.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the first quarter worth $251,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 139,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,783,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.65.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

