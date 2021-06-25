Mina Reaches Market Capitalization of $247.35 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.52 or 0.00004761 BTC on exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $247.35 million and approximately $21.57 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mina has traded 30.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00045640 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00102325 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00164054 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,995.34 or 1.00136104 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 162,601,594 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

