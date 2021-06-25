Minter Network (BIP) Trading 10.6% Lower This Week

Minter Network (CURRENCY:BIP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Minter Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Minter Network has a market capitalization of $23.50 million and approximately $30,838.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00046390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00164068 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00098331 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002528 BTC.

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 4,333,613,912 coins and its circulating supply is 4,128,404,345 coins. The official website for Minter Network is www.minter.network . Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam . Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Minter Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minter Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Minter Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

