Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,635 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.15% of QTS Realty Trust worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 961,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,487,000 after buying an additional 26,538 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $40,815,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,291,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,014,000 after buying an additional 33,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $77.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -148.48 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.86. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QTS. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

