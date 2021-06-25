Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 134,852 Shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) by 239.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,852 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.94% of Northwest Pipe worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWPX. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

NWPX stock opened at $29.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $72.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Northwest Pipe from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other Northwest Pipe news, Director Keith R. Larson sold 1,500 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $50,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,840.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Roman sold 3,000 shares of Northwest Pipe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $96,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,304.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $381,673. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered welded steel pipe systems in North America. The company offers large-diameter and high-pressure steel pipes, precast and reinforced concrete products, and bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipes, as well as linings, coatings, joints, and fittings and specialized components.

