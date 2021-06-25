Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 106,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,638,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth about $106,000.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $57.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.58. Bumble Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.91 and a 52 week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.74 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

