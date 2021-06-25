Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.57% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,610,000 after buying an additional 214,080 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,442,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,790,000 after acquiring an additional 23,909 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after acquiring an additional 30,742 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the first quarter worth about $51,811,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,012,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,613,000 after acquiring an additional 273,434 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 0.95. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

In related news, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,638,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $28,953.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,372.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

