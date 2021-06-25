Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,709 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of PNC opened at $189.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.09 and a 1 year high of $203.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.40. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.