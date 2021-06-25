Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,755 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Rambus worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus in the first quarter worth $46,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 262,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,864,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,910,000 after buying an additional 635,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rambus by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 240,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after buying an additional 44,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Rambus alerts:

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $37,541.91. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $23.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “positive” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.