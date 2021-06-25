Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.72 Million Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) by 64.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.37% of Construction Partners worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after purchasing an additional 577,474 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Construction Partners by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Construction Partners by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ROAD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Shares of ROAD stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

