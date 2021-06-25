Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,280 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFL. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.1% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 4,118 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.10, for a total transaction of $210,429.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,069.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,548 shares of company stock worth $343,757 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AFL opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.15. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.69.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.