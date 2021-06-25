Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $5.97 Million Stock Holdings in Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,756,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737,119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 2.18% of Great Panther Mining worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,323,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,172,000 after buying an additional 1,321,246 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Great Panther Mining by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,409,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 484,993 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GPL opened at $0.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Great Panther Mining Limited has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $237.44 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Great Panther Mining had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Panther Mining Limited will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Great Panther Mining from $1.40 to $1.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Panther Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.60.

Great Panther Mining Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.