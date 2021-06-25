Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.28 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BP PLC grew its position in Target by 525.4% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 122,827 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,328,000 after buying an additional 103,187 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Target by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 34,236 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,781,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Target during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 5.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total transaction of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,705,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Target from $225.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.39.

TGT stock opened at $239.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.12. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $118.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.