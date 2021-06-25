Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.44 Million Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 332.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429,037 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.81% of Team worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Team by 44,683.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Team by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Team in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Team in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TISI opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.99. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.29). Team had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $194.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

