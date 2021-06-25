Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,826 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Blueprint Medicines worth $6,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,583,000 after purchasing an additional 121,360 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BPMC. Wedbush reduced their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $84.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.69. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $66.20 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.71 million. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 40.18%. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

