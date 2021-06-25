Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 30,393 Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN) by 69.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.53% of ProShares Online Retail ETF worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONLN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 1,211.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in ProShares Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000.

ONLN stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.53. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.45.

