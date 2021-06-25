Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 374,869 Shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) by 401.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374,869 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.77% of Matrix Service worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Matrix Service in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $10.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $280.89 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.72. Matrix Service has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $16.32.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.45). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $148.26 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Matrix Service will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Matrix Service news, CFO Kevin S. Cavanah sold 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $208,434.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,447,908.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matrix Service Profile

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.