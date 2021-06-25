Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 45,364 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 184.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,364 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Daqo New Energy worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 142,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 39,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after buying an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 399.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 47,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Daqo New Energy by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,449,000 after buying an additional 583,179 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price target on the stock. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.53.

NYSE DQ opened at $56.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.17. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $130.33.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. The photovoltaic product manufactures further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

