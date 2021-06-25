Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 5,248 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after buying an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at $294,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,503,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,806,000 after purchasing an additional 911,855 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VFC opened at $81.37 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $56.70 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The company has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.33.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

