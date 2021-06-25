Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,243 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 1.88% of Americas Silver worth $5,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after acquiring an additional 44,517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 3,883.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 912,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 889,379 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on USAS. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Americas Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93. The firm has a market cap of $202.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.36. Americas Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 33.28% and a negative net margin of 369.43%. The business had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

