Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 32.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $377.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $385.12. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $402.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

