Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 82.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.20% of Editas Medicine worth $5,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 7.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 1.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 5.0% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Editas Medicine by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EDIT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $40.87 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.01 and a 12 month high of $99.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

