Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 92.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 125,770 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.92% of Sterling Construction worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The stock has a market cap of $662.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

