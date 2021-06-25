Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,736 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,036 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of Calix worth $6,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Calix by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,072,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,814,000 after buying an additional 207,294 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Calix by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,977,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $103,210,000 after purchasing an additional 383,210 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after purchasing an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Calix by 185.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,345,669 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calix by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Calix in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Calix from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Shares of NYSE:CALX opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 1.56. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $48.78.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $162.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.46 million. Calix had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 10.15%. Calix’s revenue was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $12,872,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services.

