Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,896 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

In other news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,884 in the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.