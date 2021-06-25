Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 57,651 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 57,651 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in EOG Resources by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,599 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in EOG Resources by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 153,887 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after purchasing an additional 107,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $86.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99. The company has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.16.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.01%.

A number of analysts have commented on EOG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

