Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 62,063 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 62,063 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.08.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $121.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.00, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.02. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $126.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.