Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $162.46

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $162.46, but opened at $168.37. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $169.85, with a volume of 4,721 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.70.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.02) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $398,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,013,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,685 shares of company stock valued at $7,084,035. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

