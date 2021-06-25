Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Market Capitalization Tops $32.21 Million

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 25th. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $32.21 million and $215,024.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $24.20 or 0.00073798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00046237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00099295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.18 or 0.00159096 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002980 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,523.21 or 0.99160303 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 1,330,926 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

