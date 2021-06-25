Mirrored Microsoft (mMSFT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $132,681.00

Mirrored Microsoft (CURRENCY:mMSFT) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Mirrored Microsoft coin can now be purchased for about $267.13 or 0.00842117 BTC on exchanges. Mirrored Microsoft has a market cap of $29.09 million and $132,681.00 worth of Mirrored Microsoft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Microsoft has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00045620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.05 or 0.00101031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00163945 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,602.17 or 0.99624021 BTC.

Mirrored Microsoft Profile

Mirrored Microsoft’s total supply is 108,883 coins. Mirrored Microsoft’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Microsoft is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Microsoft’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored Microsoft Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Microsoft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Microsoft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Microsoft using one of the exchanges listed above.

