Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Achieves Market Cap of $31.08 Million

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $50.30 or 0.00158062 BTC on popular exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market capitalization of $31.08 million and approximately $56,111.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00101976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.04 or 0.00163522 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,951.86 or 1.00399755 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 617,886 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

