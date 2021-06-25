Mist (MIST) Trading 9.8% Lower This Week

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Mist has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $1,954.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mist has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mist alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00054424 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003402 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.82 or 0.00601643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00038831 BTC.

About Mist

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mist and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.