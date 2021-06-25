Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.

MRNA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.94. 12,943,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,968,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

