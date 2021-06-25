Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel Sells 9,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,563,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Stephane Bancel also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total value of $1,910,700.00.
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.89, for a total value of $1,888,900.00.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total value of $1,518,300.00.
- On Thursday, May 20th, Stephane Bancel sold 19,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $3,000,860.00.
- On Friday, May 7th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,809,666.18.
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00.
- On Friday, April 23rd, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,913,277.66.
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,427,400.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Stephane Bancel sold 11,046 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.44, for a total value of $1,838,496.24.
MRNA stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.94. 12,943,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,968,930. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 34.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 9.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,146,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth $4,461,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth $587,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 319,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.65.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.
