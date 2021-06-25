Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells $1,098,250.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total value of $1,004,300.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,066,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $796,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $891,700.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $918,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $911,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.77, for a total value of $858,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $793,000.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total value of $830,850.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $219.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,943,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,968,930. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.65.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Moderna by 86.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,025,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,204,000 after purchasing an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,704 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 17.9% in the first quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after purchasing an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,852,000 after purchasing an additional 235,190 shares in the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

