Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Sells $3,243,000.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,075,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total transaction of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total transaction of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total transaction of $2,652,600.00.

Moderna stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $219.94. 12,943,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,968,930. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $227.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.48.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 380.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

