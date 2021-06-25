Monavale (MONA) Price Tops $383.62 on Exchanges

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 25th. Monavale has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $57,631.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monavale coin can currently be bought for approximately $383.62 or 0.01208711 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 40.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.13 or 0.00400557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00011391 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

Monavale (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 9,068 coins and its circulating supply is 7,932 coins. The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Monavale is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monavale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

