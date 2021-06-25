Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY stock remained flat at $$69.90 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

