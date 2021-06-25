Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Moncler currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MONRY stock remained flat at $$69.90 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.92. Moncler has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

