MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Tops $1.30 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 25th. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $831.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027592 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00147951 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,645,753 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars.

