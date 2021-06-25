Moneysupermarket.com Group (LON:MONY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.48). Moneysupermarket.com Group shares last traded at GBX 259.60 ($3.39), with a volume of 759,147 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MONY shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 332.50 ($4.34).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 268.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

