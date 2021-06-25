Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Position Boosted by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 69.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $39,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 1,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.48, for a total transaction of $439,672.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 324,715 shares in the company, valued at $118,676,838.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total transaction of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,522,468 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $359.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.48. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $215.93 and a 52 week high of $406.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

