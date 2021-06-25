Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Patrick J. Roche Sells 2,200 Shares

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Patrick J. Roche sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $198,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOG-A traded up $1.40 on Friday, reaching $85.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,288 shares. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

