Mooncoin (MOON) Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.33 or 0.00398642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00007428 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00011358 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003941 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

