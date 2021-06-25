Morgan Stanley Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $270.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.58.
FedEx stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FedEx Company Profile
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.
