Morgan Stanley Boosts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $270.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.58.

FedEx stock opened at $303.69 on Friday. FedEx has a 12-month low of $129.28 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $299.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that FedEx will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shirley A. Jackson sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $923,826.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,991.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 168,748 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 6.6% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its position in FedEx by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after buying an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

