Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,300 shares during the quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Morgan Stanley worth $111,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $88.30. 670,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.73%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

