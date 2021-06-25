Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Decreased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,186 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $20,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,740,591,000 after buying an additional 10,552,671 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,106,000 after buying an additional 9,031,544 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $88.49. 468,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.