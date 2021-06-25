Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Raised by Gemsstock Limited

Gemsstock Limited lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,600 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 8.5% of Gemsstock Limited’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gemsstock Limited’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $15,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,799,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,409,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,740,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,552,671 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 209.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,341,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031,544 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth about $264,248,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,476,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 567,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,344,338. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $45.86 and a 1-year high of $94.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

