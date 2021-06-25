Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Swatch Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWGAY stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $17.58. 12,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,270. The Swatch Group has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $18.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.79.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

