Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske Sells 985 Shares

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Daniel G. Pekofske also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 10th, Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,564 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $312,800.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of Motorola Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00.

MSI stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $215.62. 905,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 717,246. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $127.58 and a one year high of $216.12. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.22% and a negative return on equity of 203.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

