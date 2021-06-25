MovieBloc (MBL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $28.93 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $28.93 million and $4.39 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MovieBloc has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00053485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00021115 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.96 or 0.00594534 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00038398 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc (MBL) is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,684,656,645 coins. The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

MovieBloc Coin Trading

