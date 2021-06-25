MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $330.52 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to announce sales of $330.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $329.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $331.00 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $314.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MSA Safety.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.59 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MSA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $162.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.90. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $102.15 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in MSA Safety during the first quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MSA Safety by 291.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSA Safety (MSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.